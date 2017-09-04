Samsung unveils Galaxy J7+ with dual camera

Samsung has quietly introduced a new J-series smartphone. Dubbed as Samsung Galaxy J7+, the new smartphone appeared on Samsung Thailand website over the weekend. Although the Korean manufacturer has not revealed detail about the international availability of the phone, J7+ will be available starting September 22 in Thailand. It carries a price-tag 12900 Baht ($388) and will be sold in Black, Gold and Rose Gold colours.

Like other J-series smartphones, J7+ is a mid-range offering. It features a 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P20 octa-core processor.

Sporting a unibody metal frame, Galaxy J7+ smartphone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. It also packs dual camera on the back like the company’s Note 8.

You can check out the full specifications below.

Display: 5.5-inch 1920x1080p Full HD Super AMOLED

Processor: MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core 64-bit processor

Memory: 4GB of RAM, 32GB of on-board storage, microSD card slot

OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4+5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

Cameras: Dual rear cameras with 13MP f/1.7 sensor and 5MP f/1.9 sensor, 16MP front shooter with LED flash

Others: Fingerprint sensor

Battery: 3000mAh battery

