Samsung Galaxy Note 8 & Zenfone 4 launching in India next week

The week starting September 11 is gearing up to be quite exciting in terms of the Android-related launches. The Korean giant Samsung and Taiwanese manufacturer Asus have set-up launch events during the week, where the companies will be showcasing new devices like Note 8 and Zenfone 4-series.
Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Note 8 on September 12 in the country, followed by Asus releasing the Zenfone 4 lineup on September 14. Both the Zenfone 4-series and Note 8 are among the most anticipated devices.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Originally unveiled last month, Galaxy Note 8 is the successor to the company’s ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. The phone has fixed the battery flaws that plagued the last version and improved on every other aspect. The phone sports a 6.3-inch Infinity display and is powered by flagship Exynos octa-core processor. The phone also includes dual 12-megapixel camera setup on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter. The Note 8 runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat and will be getting the Oreo update before the end of 2017.
Given the Note 8’s hefty pricing in other markets, we expect the phone to get a price-tag close to Rs. 60,000 in the country.
Asus Zenfone 4 series
Same as Note 8, Asus’s brand new Zenfone 4 series made its debut last month. The series includes smartphones like ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Max and ZenFone 4 Max Pro. Asus is yet to reveal which smartphones will reach the Indian market first and which will join in later, but the launch on September 14 should make things clear.
Zenfone 4 series smartphones come with a 5.5-inch screen with resolution varying from HD to full HD depending on the model. Other specifications are also quite different in each model apart from Android Nougat, which is powering all Zenfone 4 smartphones. Here is a quick look at the key specifications of each Zenfone 4 model.
ASUS ZenFone 4
Display: 5.5-inch full HD Super IPS+
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 / Snapdragon 660
Memory: 4GB / 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage
Cameras: 12MP+8MP dual rear cameras and 8MP front shooter
Battery: 3,300mAh
ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro
Display: 5.5-inch full HD Super IPS+
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Memory: 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage
Cameras: 12MP+16MP dual rear cameras and 8MP front shooter
Battery: 3,600mAh
ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie
Display: 5.5-inch HD IPS
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
Memory: 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage
Cameras: 16MP rear and 20MP+8MP dual front shooters
Battery: 3,000mAh
ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro
Display: 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Memory: 3GB/4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage
Camera: 16MP rear and 12MP front shooter
Battery: 3,000mAh
ASUS ZenFone 4 Max
Display: 5.5-inch HD
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 / Snapdragon 430
Memory: 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage
Cameras: 13MP+5MP dual rear shooters and 8MP front camera
Battery: 5,000mAh
ASUS ZenFone 4 Max Pro
Display: 5.5-inch HD
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 / Snapdragon 430
Memory: 3GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage
Cameras: 16MP+5MP dual rear cameras and 16MP front shooter
Battery: 5,000mAh