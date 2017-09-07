Samsung Galaxy Note 8 & Zenfone 4 launching in India next week

The week starting September 11 is gearing up to be quite exciting in terms of the Android-related launches. The Korean giant Samsung and Taiwanese manufacturer Asus have set-up launch events during the week, where the companies will be showcasing new devices like Note 8 and Zenfone 4-series.

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Note 8 on September 12 in the country, followed by Asus releasing the Zenfone 4 lineup on September 14. Both the Zenfone 4-series and Note 8 are among the most anticipated devices.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Originally unveiled last month, Galaxy Note 8 is the successor to the company’s ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. The phone has fixed the battery flaws that plagued the last version and improved on every other aspect. The phone sports a 6.3-inch Infinity display and is powered by flagship Exynos octa-core processor. The phone also includes dual 12-megapixel camera setup on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter. The Note 8 runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat and will be getting the Oreo update before the end of 2017.

Given the Note 8’s hefty pricing in other markets, we expect the phone to get a price-tag close to Rs. 60,000 in the country.

Asus Zenfone 4 series

Same as Note 8, Asus’s brand new Zenfone 4 series made its debut last month. The series includes smartphones like ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Max and ZenFone 4 Max Pro. Asus is yet to reveal which smartphones will reach the Indian market first and which will join in later, but the launch on September 14 should make things clear.

Zenfone 4 series smartphones come with a 5.5-inch screen with resolution varying from HD to full HD depending on the model. Other specifications are also quite different in each model apart from Android Nougat, which is powering all Zenfone 4 smartphones. Here is a quick look at the key specifications of each Zenfone 4 model.

ASUS ZenFone 4

Display: 5.5-inch full HD Super IPS+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 / Snapdragon 660

Memory: 4GB / 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage

Cameras: 12MP+8MP dual rear cameras and 8MP front shooter

Battery: 3,300mAh

ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro

Display: 5.5-inch full HD Super IPS+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Memory: 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage

Cameras: 12MP+16MP dual rear cameras and 8MP front shooter

Battery: 3,600mAh

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie

Display: 5.5-inch HD IPS

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

Memory: 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage

Cameras: 16MP rear and 20MP+8MP dual front shooters

Battery: 3,000mAh

ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro

Display: 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Memory: 3GB/4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage

Camera: 16MP rear and 12MP front shooter

Battery: 3,000mAh

ASUS ZenFone 4 Max

Display: 5.5-inch HD

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 / Snapdragon 430

Memory: 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage

Cameras: 13MP+5MP dual rear shooters and 8MP front camera

Battery: 5,000mAh

ASUS ZenFone 4 Max Pro

Display: 5.5-inch HD

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 / Snapdragon 430

Memory: 3GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage

Cameras: 16MP+5MP dual rear cameras and 16MP front shooter

Battery: 5,000mAh