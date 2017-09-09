The massive Note 7 disaster doesn’t seem to have impacted the pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone in the US. The Korean manufacturer on Friday announced that more Note 8 units have been sold than the previous Note phones during the same time period.

The Galaxy Note 8 is an amazing smartphone, but there were fears that the consumers will shy away from the phone (at least initially) after the last year’s Note 7 recall due to battery explosions. That doesn’t seem to be happening now and the consumers are sticking with the Note-brand.

“We’re thrilled to see the strong consumer response to the next level Note,” said Tim Baxter, president and chief executive officer, Samsung Electronics North America.

Announced last month, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is set to go on sale beginning September 15. The phone sports a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, quad-core Snapdragon 835 CPU, dual rear cameras and the S-Pen.

The phone is currently in pre-order in the US and there have been reports that the first units were already shipping to the pre-sale customers.