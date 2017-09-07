Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday unveiled the new V7+ smartphone in the Indian market. The phone has been priced at Rs 21,990 and will go on sale beginning September 15, 2017. The pre-orders open today at Amazon India and Flipkart.

Part of the company’s V-series, V7+ is one of the most expensive phones in Vivo’s India portfolio. The company currently offers smartphones with price-tags ranging from Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 23,000 in the country.

Vivo V7+ features

Sporting a unibody design, the new V7+ comes with a 5.99-inch 1440x720p HD screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with FunTouch 3.2 UI on top.

On the imaging front, Vivo has packed a 24-megapixel f2.0 front shooter with soft LED flash, and 16-megapixel rear camera in the V7+.

Other specifications of the phone include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, microSD card slot, 3235 mAh battery, dual-SIM and 4G VoLTE support.

According to Vivo, the V7+ will be offered in Matte Black and Champagne Gold colour options. The company is also bundling a free screen replacement with every purchase.

Order Vivo V7+ from Flipkart – Champagne Gold version, Matte Black version