WhatsApp building business chat tools in search for revenue

After letting go of the subscription charges, Facebook seems to have finally found a way to make money off WhatsApp. The company on Tuesday announced that it is building new tools to help businesses better connect with the consumers.

According to a blog post, WhatsApp will be offering a free business app for small companies in the coming days. The free app will be joined by a large-scale solutions for enterprises with global footprint.

“We’re building and testing new tools via a free WhatsApp Business app for small companies and an enterprise solution for bigger companies operating at a large scale with a global base of customers, like airlines, e-commerce sites, and banks,” wrote WhatsApp.

The company still hasn’t shared any specifics apart from the fact that a business contact will be accompanied by a green badge to indicate that the business was verified by WhatsApp. Reports suggest the program is already in the pilot phase.

Although the small businesses will use the free app, it is this enterprise solution that will generate revenue for the Facebook-owned chat platform.

“We do intend on charging businesses in the future,” WhatsApp Chief Operating Officer Matt Idema told the Wall Street Journal.