Xiaomi Mi 7 arriving in Q1, 2018 with Snapdragon 845: Report

Xiaomi’s Mi 6 is not even five months old and we are already hearing about its successor. According to a Weibo leakster, the Chinese company is planning to introduce the Mi 7 in the first quarter of the next year.

The phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s still unofficial Snapdragon 845 processor. Snapdragon 845 is believed to be Qualcomm’s flagship mobile processor for the year 2018.

The Xiaomi Mi 7 is reportedly going to feature a 6-inch OLED display instead of LCD that Mi-series phones have typically used.

Other specifications are a mystery at this point, which is quite normal given we are still at least four to five months away from the actual release of Mi 7. (via)

Xiaomi exec shares image of Mi Mix 2 retail box

Mi 7 is still sometime away, but Xiaomi is all set for another big announcement – the new Mi Mix 2 – on September 11. A successor to the original Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2 is also expected to feature bare minimum bezels with top of the line specifications.

Mi MIX 2, truly an amazing device. Stay tuned for our launch in China on Sept 11 ? #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/n8o3WiIbey — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) September 4, 2017



Xiaomi’s Donovan Sung on Monday shared an image of the phone’s retail box, indicating that the phone is already in production and will not take time after the official announcement to hit the company e-store.

In addition, Qualcomm has confirmed that Mi Mix 2 will be running on the company’s Snapdragon 835 processor.

Although the initial release of Mi Mix 2 be limited to China, we are hoping that Xiaomi brings the phone to other markets including India.