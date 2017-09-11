Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is official: 5.99-inch display & Snapdragon 835 in tow

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Monday took to the stage to unveil the Mi Mix 2 smartphone. Part of the company’s new Mix-series, which was started last year to showcase the company’s prowess in building smartphones with almost bezel-less displays, Mi Mix 2 comes at a time when even Apple is jumping in the minimum-bezel display arena.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 improves on the first-generation Mi Mix with 12 percent smaller chin, in turn offering a better screen-to-body ratio. It is also 2.5 percent thinner and 11.5 percent lighter than Mi Mix.

The phone sports a four-sided curved ceramic body with aluminum frame. In which the company has packed a 5.99-inch 18:9 full HD display, Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB of RAM.

For the imaging chops, the Chinese company has kept things simple in the Mix 2. There is no dual rear camera setup and you get a 12-megapixel Sony sensor with f2.0 aperture and optical image stablisation.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Special Edition

Xiaomi also announced a special edition Mi Mix 2 at the event. This variant is created from a single block of ceramic, in term offering an amazing four-sided curved unibody ceramic design. It also includes 8GB of RAM, instead of the 6GB present in the standard Mi Mix.

Pricing and availability

According to Xiaomi, Mi Mix 2 will be released in three storage variants – 64GB for RMB 3299 ($506), 128GB for RMB 3599 ($552) and 256GB of RMB 3999 ($613). The special edition will only come with 128GB version with a RMB 4699 ($721) price-tag.

The exact availability details are unclear at this moment.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 specifications

Display: 5.99-inch, 2160x1080p FHD,

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, octa-core

Memory: 6GB of RAM (8GB in SE), 64/128/256GB of on-board storage,

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

Cameras: 12MP f2.0 primary camera with OIS, 5MP front shooter

Battery: 3400 mAh

OS: Android 71 Nougat with MIUI 9

Others: USB Type-C, Fingerprint sensor