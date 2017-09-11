Xiaomi on Monday announced the latest entrant in its popular Mi Note line-up. Dubbed as Mi Note 3, the new smartphone is the company’s attempt at offering a bigger Mi 6.

Xiaomi’s Mi Note 3 borrows quite a few things from its cousin Mi 6 like the four-sided curved glass body, 6GB of RAM, and dual rear camera setup, but processor is one area where it is underpowered.

The Chinese company has packed Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core CPU in the Mi Note 3, instead of the flagship Snapdragon 835 present in Mi 6. Xiaomi clearly doesn’t want Mi Note 3 to come off as its flagship large-screen phone. That slot is now reserved for the new Mi Mix 2.

Among other specifications, it features a 5.5-inch full HD display, 3500 mAh battery, 16MP selfie camera and 64/ 128GB of internal storage.

Despite the mid-range processor, Mi Note 3 is still a great smartphone and will find plenty of takers.

Pricing and availability

Xiaomi notes that Mi Note 3 will carry a price-tag of RMB 2499 ($383) for 64GB Black variant, RMB 2899 ($445) for 128GB Black variant, and RMB 2999 ($460) for 128GB Blue variant.

There is no word on the exact availability details.

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 specifications

Display: 5.5-inch 1920x1080p full HD

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core

Memory: 6GB of RAM, 64/128GB of internal storage

Cameras: Dual 12MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash, 16MP front shooter

Connectivity: Dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, GPS

OS: Android 7.1 Nougat with MIUI 9

Battery: 3500 mAh

Others: USB Type-C, Fingerprint sensor