ZTE Blade A2S with 5.2-inch screen launched in China

Over an year after its release ZTE’s Blade A2 is getting a successor. The Chinese telecom giant ZTE on Monday launched the new ZTE Blade A2S in China via retailer JD.com. The new smartphone improves in almost every aspect over its predecessor.

As per the retailer’s listing, the Blade A2S sports a 5.2-inch full HD screen and is powered by MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor. The phone runs on Android 7.1 and packs 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

In addition, ZTE has included 2540 mAh battery, 13MP primary camera and 5MP front shooter.

Pricing and availability

According to JD, the ZTE Blade A2S will retail at CNY 700 ($107) and will be available starting September 8. The registrations for the sale are open now.

There is no word on the release in other markets and since ZTE offered the Blade A2 Plus in India, we do expect to see A2S in the country.

ZTE Blade A2S specifications

Display: 5.2-inch 1920x1080p screen

Processor: 1.3GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6753 CPU

Memory: 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

Battery: 2540 mAh

OS: Android 7.1

Connectivity: Dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Cameras: 13MP rear, 5MP f2.2 front

