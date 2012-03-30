Are you experiencing issues downloading from the Google Play Store?

We’re not quite sure what to make of this just yet, as the issue just began happening, but it seems as though the Google Play Store is currently having technical difficulties. A little bit ago, I went to do my daily updating and kept getting a “connection timed out” error on certain apps and an “update could not be downloaded due to an error (927).

Not only is this happening on my device, but it is also happening via the browser version of the Google Play Store. I decided to take to Google+ to see if anyone else was suffering from the issue, or if it might just be the ROM I’m rocking on my tablet. Much to my dismay, many others concurred that they are also having issues. I haven’t seen much about this issue on the airwaves about this just yet, so I’m not sure if the issue is contained to just the United States (where I live), or if the issue is more widespread.

Are you having issues when trying to download or updates? Drop us a comment in the thread below to share your experiences. We’ll be sure to update this story as more information rolls in.

Stay tuned!



