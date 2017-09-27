Consumer electronics company Akai has introduced an Android-powered 4K Smart TV in the Indian market. According to a press release issued by the company, the new AKAI AKLT50-UD22CH Smart TV will cost INR 59,990 and is now available in stores.

Although the company has not revealed any details on the implementation on Android in the TV, but it is unlikely to be based on Android TV platform since the product page states the on-board Android version as 6.0 Marshmallow.

Akai notes the Smart TV includes an Akai-branded app store, from which the consumers will be able to download applications. There is no word on whether Play Store is present in the TV.

Here is a quick look at AKAI AKLT50-UD22CH Smart TV specifications