Alleged Google Ultra Pixel phone leaks days before launch event

If the latest rumour is to be believed, Google is working on a third Pixel smartphone for release next month. Reportedly dubbed as Ultra Pixel, the phone was revealed via an anonymous source to YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss.

Although the details are scarce about this alleged phone, it is said to be a competitor to Apple’s iPhone X. It will ditch the on-screen software navigation keys and opt for gesture-based user-interface. The Ultra Pixel is also rumoured to pack a new kind of fingerprint sensor and dual rear cameras.

What do I think?

Personally, I have my doubts about this leak. There are quite a few discrepancies including that lowercase p in the name Ultra Pixel. It also seems that someone took a look the iPhone X and thought if Google was planning something similar what would that look like.

More Pixel specs leak

In more Pixel-related leaks, Android Authority is reporting that the upcoming Pixel and Pixel 2 XL smartphones will come with dual stereo front facing speakers and e-SIM support. The Pixel 2 XL is reportedly also going to pack 3520 mAh battery and QHD curved screen, whereas Pixel will feature 2700 mAh battery and a FHD screen.

Both the smartphones are also said to be ditching the headphone jack.

To remind you, Google is hosting a press event on October 4, where the company will be officially unveiling the new Pixels phones.

PS: If the Ultra Pixel indeed turns out to be real, I hope Google got the trademark from HTC in the recent deal because the Taiwanese manufacturer currently holds the trademark for HTC Ultrapixel.