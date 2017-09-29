Amazon Fire TV with 4K is the first device with Fire OS 6.0

Amazon has revealed that its Fire TV with 4K is going to be the first device with new Fire OS 6.0. The company stated on its Appstore blog that Fire OS 6.0 is based on Android 7.1.2 release.

As you can expect, Fire OS 6.0 brings a quite a few new features including picture-in-picture mode, content recording support, and time-shifting APIs for allowing users to pause, rewind, or fast-forward live content.

At this time, the company only seems to be focussing on the Fire TV version of the OS, so there is no information about the tablet version.

No updates for older Fire TV devices?

Hidden in the company’s developer pages is a little piece of information that reveals Amazon’s previous Fire TV models might not get updated to Fire OS 6.0.

“At this time, the previous Fire TV devices will not uplevel to Fire OS 6,” writes Amazon. The company may change its mind in the future.

To remind you, the new 4K Fire TV was unveiled on September 27 alongside a bunch of Echo devices. It has been priced at $69.99/ £69.99/ €79.99 and is currently available for pre-order in US, UK and Germany. It will start shipping in October.

