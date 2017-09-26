Amazon Music gets Alexa support in US, UK, Germany and Austria

Amazon has announced that it is adding support for voice assistant Alexa to its Music app. The integration will be initially available in US, UK, Germany and Austria.

According to the company, it is really easy to use Alexa in Amazon Music app. All you have to do is press the Alexa option to access the voice assistant within the Amazon Music app and start giving it voice commands. The users will be able to ask for music based on genre, decade, mood, tempo, activity or even the lyrics if they can’t remember the name of a song.

Some of the possible voice commands could be – “Play the new song by Fifth Harmony”, “Play music for a road trip”, “Play Coldplay from the 2000s” or “Play the song that goes ‘Banging on the ceiling, banging on the ceiling, keep it down.’”

“Amazon Music customers already know and love Alexa from listening on Echo devices. Now our mobile listeners can enjoy an entirely new app experience that combines the power and simplicity of Alexa voice controls with the visual richness of the Amazon Music app,” stated Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music.

Update your Amazon Music Android app now to start using Alexa.