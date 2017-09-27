Asus to launch Zenfone 5 smartphones in March 2018

Asus is not planning to wait for long before unveiling its next-generation of smartphones. According to Asus CEO Jerry Shen, the Taiwanese manufacturer will release its Zenfone 5 smartphones in March 2018, which is quite early given Zenfone 4-series was unveiled just last month.

Shen also revealed that Zenfone-sales have fueled the company’s smartphone business, which is now on growth track. He expects the smartphone business to swing back to profitability in Q4, 2017.

There is no word on the features of the Zenfone 5-series right now, but we expect to see the first rumours or leaks in the coming months.

Razer to release gaming-focussed smartphone

In more mobile news, gaming company Razer’s CEO Min-Liang Tan has revealed that the company is working on a mobile device for gaming and entertainment enthusiasts. This device will be ready before the end of 2017.

Although Tan did not reveal any other details, the upcoming Razer mobile device is expected to be a smartphone based on Android. Razer had acquired the smartphone maker Nextbit in January this year and is likely to use Nextbit’s expertise in the alleged gaming-focussed smartphone.