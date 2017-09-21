Best Android phone deals from Amazon Great India Festival sale

Like Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, Amazon is also hosting its Great India Festival sale this week. The sale was open for the Prime members a day early, but it has now begun for rest of the shoppers.

In this report, we have compiled the best Android smartphone related deals that you will find on Amazon Great India Festival sale.

Also read: Top Android phone deals from Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

This page is being updated continuously, check back for more

Great deals

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (64GB) on sale at INR 14,999 (without sale the best price is INR 16,999 at all retailers) – Buy from Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro on sale at INR 18,900 (without sale the best price is INR 22,900 at Flipkart) – Buy from Amazon

Nubia Z17 mini on sale at INR 15,999 (without sale the best price is INR 18,999 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon

LG G6 on sale at INR 33,990 (without sale the best price is INR 36,900 at all retailers) – Buy from Amazon

Xiaomi Redmi 4 64GB on sale at INR 9,499 (without sale the best price is INR 10,998 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon

Coolpad Cool 1 Dual on sale at INR 8,999 (without sale the best price is INR 10,999 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon

Nubia M2 (64GB) on sale at INR 17,999 (without sale the best price is INR 21,499 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon

Decent Deals

OnePlus 3T on sale at INR 24,999 (without sale the best price is INR 25,999 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon

Samsung On7 Pro on sale INR 7,590 (without sale the best price is INR 8,990 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon

Samsung On5 Pro on sale at INR 6,490 (without sale the best price is INR 7,499 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon

Lenovo K8 Note (4GB + 64GB) on sale at INR 12,999 (without sale the best price is INR 13,999 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon

Lenovo K8 Note (3GB + 32GB) on sale at INR 11,999 (without sale the best price is INR 12,999 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon

Micromax Spark 4G Prime on sale at INR 4,899 (without sale the best price is INR 5,499 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016 edition) on sale at INR 9,490 (without sale the best price is INR 10,099 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon

Panasonic Eluge Pulse X on sale at INR 7,999 (without sale the best price is INR 9,450 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon

Coolpad Note 5 Lite on sale at INR 6,999 (without sale the best price is INR 7,499 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon

Not an Android phone – Amazon Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote on sale at INR 3,499 (without sale the best price is INR 3,999 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon