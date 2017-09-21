Best Android phone deals from Amazon Great India Festival sale

Like Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, Amazon is also hosting its Great India Festival sale this week. The sale was open for the Prime members a day early, but it has now begun for rest of the shoppers.
In this report, we have compiled the best Android smartphone related deals that you will find on Amazon Great India Festival sale.
Great deals
Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (64GB) on sale at INR 14,999 (without sale the best price is INR 16,999 at all retailers) – Buy from Amazon
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro on sale at INR 18,900 (without sale the best price is INR 22,900 at Flipkart) – Buy from Amazon
Nubia Z17 mini on sale at INR 15,999 (without sale the best price is INR 18,999 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon
LG G6 on sale at INR 33,990 (without sale the best price is INR 36,900 at all retailers) – Buy from Amazon
Xiaomi Redmi 4 64GB on sale at INR 9,499 (without sale the best price is INR 10,998 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon
Coolpad Cool 1 Dual on sale at INR 8,999 (without sale the best price is INR 10,999 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon
Nubia M2 (64GB) on sale at INR 17,999 (without sale the best price is INR 21,499 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon
Decent Deals
OnePlus 3T on sale at INR 24,999 (without sale the best price is INR 25,999 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon
Samsung On7 Pro on sale INR 7,590 (without sale the best price is INR 8,990 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon
Samsung On5 Pro on sale at INR 6,490 (without sale the best price is INR 7,499 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon
Lenovo K8 Note (4GB + 64GB) on sale at INR 12,999 (without sale the best price is INR 13,999 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon
Lenovo K8 Note (3GB + 32GB) on sale at INR 11,999 (without sale the best price is INR 12,999 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon
Micromax Spark 4G Prime on sale at INR 4,899 (without sale the best price is INR 5,499 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon
Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016 edition) on sale at INR 9,490 (without sale the best price is INR 10,099 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon
Panasonic Eluge Pulse X on sale at INR 7,999 (without sale the best price is INR 9,450 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon
Coolpad Note 5 Lite on sale at INR 6,999 (without sale the best price is INR 7,499 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon
Not an Android phone – Amazon Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote on sale at INR 3,499 (without sale the best price is INR 3,999 at Amazon) – Buy from Amazon