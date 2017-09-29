China’s NTD signs deal to use BlackBerry’s version of Android

Just over a month after we told you guys about BlackBerry’s plan to license its specialised version of Android – BlackBerry Secure, the company has announced a deal with Chinese contract manufacturer Yangzhou New Telecom Science & Technology Co., known as NTD.

With this deal, NTD will develop smartphones using BlackBerry’s version of Android. These phones will be rebranded and sold by OEMs, operator and local smartphone brands around the world and marketed as “BlackBerry Secure” due to the use of BlackBerry’s security software.

“This marks the next phase of our licensing strategy, which is focused on enabling vendors to bring to market mobile communication devices that aren’t just secure, but BlackBerry Secure,” said Alex Thurber, senior vice president and general manager of Mobility Solutions, BlackBerry.

According to BlackBerry, the first device out of the latest licensing deal will be an all-touch smartphone, which will use BB Secure as well as secure enterprise tech from Equiis Technologies. The device is expected to ship in early 2018.

BlackBerry told Bloomberg that NTD already has tied up with four carriers from Asia, Africa and Latin America to buy the BlackBerry Secure devices.