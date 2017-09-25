Fitbit Ionic smartwatch goes on sale worldwide on October 1

Fitbit has announced that its new Ionic smartwatch will be available starting October 1 in the markets across the globe. The company says the consumers in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and North America will be able to grab the device from major retailers in their market. Pre-orders are already open.

Priced at $299.99 in the US, the Fitbit Ionic is being released in three colour combinations – silver gray tracker and clasp with blue gray band, smoke gray tracker and clasp with charcoal band, or burnt orange tracker and clasp with slate blue band.

Ionic is the company’s first proper smartwatch and it runs on a new software platform called Fitbit OS. Fitbit is releasing the software development kit for developers on September 26, allowing them to create apps for the device. These apps will be available via Fitbit App Gallery this fall.

Quick look at the Fitbit Ionic features & key specs

Unibody aluminum design with 8 different sensors

Water-resistant upto 50m

Activity tracking including tracking steps, distance, floors, active minutes & calories burned

Swim tracking

Enhanced heart rate tracking

On-device guided workouts

Automatic sleep tracking

Up to 5 days battery life

Compatible with Android, iOS and Windows devices

Support for contactless payments, on-board music, notifications

GPS

“We defined the fitness tracker market 10 years ago and look forward to doing the same with the smartwatch category, delivering what consumers want most and have not yet seen in a smartwatch,” said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit.