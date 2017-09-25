Gionee M7, M7 Power smartphones are official

Chinese smartphone maker Gionee on Monday unveiled two new smartphones at an event. The new Gionee M7 and M7 Power, which are first going on sale in the company’s home country, will be available starting September 26 and September 30 respectively.

Gionee has not stated anything about the international availability at this point, but we already know M7 Power is set to make its Thailand debut on September 28. The smartphone will most likely be released in other markets soon. We also expect to hear about the M7 global release plans at the Thai launch event.

Gionee M7 and M7 Power specifications

Coming to the smartphone specific details, the M7 sports a 6.01-inch 2160x1080p full HD 18:9 display. It is powered by 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P30 processor and packs 6-gigabytes of RAM, 64-gigabytes of internal storage and microSD card. Additionally, Gionee has included dual camera setup on the back of M7 with 16-megapixel primary camera and 8-megapixel secondary camera.

On the other hand, M7 Power comes with a 6-inch 1440x720p HD screen, octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor, 4-gigabytes of RAM, 64-gigabytes of internal storage and 5000 mAh battery. Among other specifications, M7 Power also packs a 13-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel selfie camera. You can check out the full specifications of both phones later in the report.

Pricing

According to Gionee, the M7 will retail at CNY 2,799 in Blue (two versions), Red, Gold and Black colours. M7 Power, however, has been priced at CNY 1999 and will come in Blue, Black and Gold colours.

Specifications Gionee M7 Gionee M7 Power Display 6.01-inch 1260x1080p, AMOLED, edge-to-edge 6-inch, 1440x720p, Processor 2.3GHz, octa-core, MediaTek Helio P30 1.4GHz, octa-core, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Memory 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot Battery 4000 mAh 5000 mAh OS Android 7.1 Nougat Android 7.1 Nougat Camera Dual rear cameras (16MP + 8MP), 8MP front camera 13MP rear, 8MP front camera Connectivity Dual-SIM (hybrid), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS Dual-SIM (hybrid), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS More Fingerprint scanner Fingerprint scanner

Source: Gionee on TMall