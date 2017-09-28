Google has revealed that it is finally bringing the Google Assistant to Android TV devices. Nvidia’s Shield TV is the first device to get the digital assistant and it will later roll-out to Sony’s Bravia TVs with Android TV. Originally announced in January this year, Google Assistant has taken nine months to arrive on Android TV.

If you own an Nvidia Shield TV, all you have to do is install the latest update and you will be good to go. Google Assistant on Android TV devices will allow the users to play content, discover content, get answers, control smart home devices and more.

“With your Assistant on Android TV, you can jump right into your favorite show, find the latest blockbuster, check the score of the big game, dim the lights and more— all with just your voice,” Google wrote in a blog post.

According to the search giant, some of possible voice commands that you can use with Google Assistant on Android TV can be “Play Game of Thrones,” “Search YouTube for Jimmy Kimmel,” “Play business news,” “Talk to Tender,” “order popcorn,” and “turn off”.

To mark the arrival of Assistant, Google is giving away a free three month YouTube Red trial to Shield TV users.