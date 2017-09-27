Google extends security update support period for Nexus 6P and 5X

Google has quietly extended the security update support period for the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P smartphones. The support period was earlier supposed to lapse in September 2018 for the phones, but after the extension, the smartphones will get guaranteed Android security updates until November 2018.

Google has not given any explanation for this gesture, but it is a still a good news for the consumers, who will still be using the two phones as their daily driver next year.

In addition to extending the security update support period, Google will also be providing the online and telephone support for Nexus 6P and 5X smartphones till November 2018.

To remind you, Google typically provides Android version updates for two years for Nexus/ Pixel smartphones and security updates for three years.

The changes in the support period were first spotted by folks at Android Police on Nexus support website.