Google’s parental control app, Family Link, opens to all in US

Google on Thursday announced that it is launching its parental control application ‘Family Link’ for all in the United States. Originally introduced in March this year, the app was until now available only with an invitation.

Designed to manage children’s Android devices, Family Link allows the parents to manage apps, set screen time limits and device bedtimes of the kids’ devices. Google notes that the parents will also be able to create a Google Account for their children right from Android setup, and then manage their kid’s account and device with Family Link.

“Family Link can help you set certain digital ground rules that work for your family, whether you’re occasionally checking in on your kid’s device activity, or locking their device every day before dinner time,” wrote Saurabh Sharma of Google in a blog post.

You can read more about Family Link on the service’s home page. The app can be found here in Google Play.