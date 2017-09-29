Huawei Maimang 6 launches as Nova 2i in Malaysia

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has introduced a new smartphone called ‘Nova 2i’ in the Malaysian market. It is the same phone, which was launched in China last week as Maimang 6 and might appear in some other markets as Mate 10 Lite.

Huawei’s Nova lineup of phones is normally released in Malaysia and select Middle-Eastern countries. In fact, just a few days ago, the company unveiled the Nova 2 in Saudi Arabia.

Huawei Nova 2i specifications

Coming back to Nova 2i, it features a 5.9-inch 18:9 full HD display, Kirin 659 octa-core CPU and 4GB of RAM. The internal memory is 64GB and the users also get microSD card slot option in the built-in hybrid SIM slot.

There are dual cameras on both front and back of the smartphone. You will get a 16MP+2MP setup on the back and 13MP+2MP setup on the front.

Other specifications include 3340 mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE connectivity and Android 7.0.

Pricing & colours: The Huawei Nova 2i will retail at RM1,299 ($307) in Malaysia. It will be available in Blue, Gold and Black colours.

