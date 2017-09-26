Instagram adds enhanced comment controls to combat harassment

In order to give its users better tools to combat harassment and online bullying, Instagram has added more options to control comments.

The social media giant is finally giving users the ability to control who comments on their photos. The Instagram users with public profiles will be able to limit commenting ability to people they follow, only their followers, or both their followers and people they follow. Today’s enhanced comment controls add to the already available feature of turning off comments entirely (only on post-by-post basis though).

Additionally, Instagram has expanded its offensive comment filter to add Arabic, French, German and Portuguese. According to the company, the filter will improve over time, enabling the community’s experience of sharing to improve as well. The offensive comment filter was originally introduced in June with English language support.

More Instagram users

The Facebook-owned platform also revealed that it has grown to 800 million users, with 500 million active users.