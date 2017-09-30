30 SEP

Intex Aqua A4+ with 4G LTE & 4.5-inch screen launched at INR 3,999

Intex Aqua A4 PlusIntex has announced the launch of an upgraded version of the company’s Aqua A4 smartphone in India. Dubbed as Intex Aqua A4+, the new model is mostly the same as Aqua A4, except a slightly larger battery and bigger display. According to Intex, the A4+ will go on sale in the coming days at INR 3,999.

Specifications

Intex Aqua A4+ sports a 4.5-inch FWVGA display and is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor. The phone also packs a 2000mAh battery, 5MP rear camera, 2MP selfie camera and 4G VoLTE support.

In terms of memory, Intex has included one-gigabyte of RAM, eight-gigabytes of on-board storage and microSD card slot in the phone.

Among other specifications, the Aqua A4+ has Android 7.0 Nougat OS and the usual set of connectivity options including dual-SIM support. The phone will be offered in Champagne and Black colours.

The new Intex Aqua A4+ will be competing with the likes of Karbonn K9 Smart Yuva, Lava A77 and Micromax Bharat 3 in the market.

 

Post Author: Gaurav Shukla

Gaurav Shukla is the editor of AndroidOS.in. If you'd like to reach him, drop an email at '[email protected]' or connect with him on Twitter (@gauravshukla).

Related Posts