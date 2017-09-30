Intex Aqua A4+ with 4G LTE & 4.5-inch screen launched at INR 3,999

Intex has announced the launch of an upgraded version of the company’s Aqua A4 smartphone in India. Dubbed as Intex Aqua A4+, the new model is mostly the same as Aqua A4, except a slightly larger battery and bigger display. According to Intex, the A4+ will go on sale in the coming days at INR 3,999.

Specifications

Intex Aqua A4+ sports a 4.5-inch FWVGA display and is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor. The phone also packs a 2000mAh battery, 5MP rear camera, 2MP selfie camera and 4G VoLTE support.

In terms of memory, Intex has included one-gigabyte of RAM, eight-gigabytes of on-board storage and microSD card slot in the phone.

Among other specifications, the Aqua A4+ has Android 7.0 Nougat OS and the usual set of connectivity options including dual-SIM support. The phone will be offered in Champagne and Black colours.

The new Intex Aqua A4+ will be competing with the likes of Karbonn K9 Smart Yuva, Lava A77 and Micromax Bharat 3 in the market.