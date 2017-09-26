26 SEP

Karbonn releases K9 Smart Grand phone with Android Nougat

Karbonn K9 Smart GrandIndian smartphone maker Karbonn has launched the new K9 Smart Grand phone in the country. Based on Android 7.0 Nougat version, the K9 Smart Grand carries a price-tag of INR 5,290. The smartphone will be available in the coming days in Black and Champagne colours.

Coming to the specifications, the Karbonn K9 Smart Grand features a 5.2-inch FWVGA display and 1.3GHz quad-core processor. Additionally, the company has included 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage and microSD card slot.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, and Bluetooth. In terms of imaging capabilities, the K9 Smart Grand packs an eight megapixel primary camera on the back and a five megapixel selfie camera.

Additionally, there is a fingerprint sensor on the phone as well as a 2300 mAh battery.

Karbonn K9 Smart Grand is a part of the company’s K9-series, which includes phones like K9 Smart Yuva, K9 Smart Eco, K9 Kavach, K9 Smart 4G, K9 Viraat 4G, K9 Viraat and K9 Smart.

Post Author: Gaurav Shukla

Gaurav Shukla is the editor of AndroidOS.in. If you'd like to reach him, drop an email at '[email protected]' or connect with him on Twitter (@gauravshukla).

Related Posts