Indian smartphone maker Karbonn has launched the new K9 Smart Grand phone in the country. Based on Android 7.0 Nougat version, the K9 Smart Grand carries a price-tag of INR 5,290. The smartphone will be available in the coming days in Black and Champagne colours.

Coming to the specifications, the Karbonn K9 Smart Grand features a 5.2-inch FWVGA display and 1.3GHz quad-core processor. Additionally, the company has included 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage and microSD card slot.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, and Bluetooth. In terms of imaging capabilities, the K9 Smart Grand packs an eight megapixel primary camera on the back and a five megapixel selfie camera.

Additionally, there is a fingerprint sensor on the phone as well as a 2300 mAh battery.

Karbonn K9 Smart Grand is a part of the company’s K9-series, which includes phones like K9 Smart Yuva, K9 Smart Eco, K9 Kavach, K9 Smart 4G, K9 Viraat 4G, K9 Viraat and K9 Smart.