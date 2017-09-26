Smartphone maker Lava has quietly released the Z60 phone in the Indian market. The phone is now available at major retail stores and carries a best buy price of INR 5,500 (MRP: INR 6,499) and is being offered in Black and Gold colours.

As you can expect given the price-tag, the Lava Z60 comes with entry-level specifications like 5-inch FWVGA IPS display, 1.1GHz quad-core processor and dual-SIM 4G support. The smartphone also packs 5-megapixel cameras on both front and back with LED flash. The company says, the Z60 uses software optimizations to offer Bokeh effect on images captured from both front and rear cameras.

Additionally, the Z60 features one-gigabyte of RAM, 16-gigabytes of internal storage, microSD card slot, dual-SIM 4G support, and 2500 mAh battery.

On the software front, the Lava smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with Star OS optimisations. There is no word on whether the phone will ever get the Oreo update.

As Lava has previously announced, Z60 comes with two-year warranty like other recent launches from the company.

Source: 1, 2