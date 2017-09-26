Less than a month after launching the Lenovo K8 Plus smartphone in India, Chinese smartphone giant Lenovo has released the K8 in the country. Priced at INR 10,499, the Android smartphone is now available at major retail stores, revealed the company in a tweet.

According to Lenovo, the K8 will be offered in Venom Black and Fine Gold colours.

Lenovo K8 specifications

Sporting the same design as the K8 Plus, the Lenovo K8 features a 5.2-inch 720p HD display. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P20 octa-core processor and packs three-gigabytes of RAM, 32-gigabytes of internal storage and microSD card slot.

Additionally, Lenovo has included a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 8-megapixel selfie camera on the phone. Both cameras are accompanied by LED flashes.

Among other specifications, the Lenovo K8 comes with dual-SIM support, fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE support and a 4000 mAh battery.

With the latest launch, Lenovo now has four smartphones in the K8 lineup in the Indian market – K8 Plus (4GB version), K8 Plus (3GB version), K8 Note and K8.