LG India to launch new K-series phones on September 27

LG India has sent out invites for a press event on September 27, where the Korean manufacturer is expected to unveil new K-series smartphones. Although it is unclear exactly which smartphones LG will be releasing in India, rumours indicate that it is going to be K3 (2017) and K4 (2017) phones. The pricing or availability details of the phones are a mystery at this point.

The LG K3 and K4 were originally introduced at the CES 2017 back in January this year and are already very late coming to the Indian market. Both smartphones are entry-level devices and include specifications like Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. You can check out the full specifications below.