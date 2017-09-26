LG integrates Google Assistant in its smart appliance portfolio

The Korean tech giant LG has revealed that is adding the Google Assistant support to its smart appliance portfolio. The announcement comes less than a month after Google had stated that it is working with appliance makers to integrate Google Assistant.

According to LG, 87 of the company’s Wi-Fi connected smart home appliances – including washing machines and dryers, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, vacuums, air purifiers and more – are now compatible with the Google Assistant. The consumers will be able command these appliances to do specific tasks from their Google Home or Android/ iOS smartphones with Google Assistant.

LG explained that the consumers will be able to use simple voice commands to check stuff like the time remaining during wash cycles or to tell their LG refrigerator to make more ice or to adjust thermostat settings on their air conditioner and more.

“LG makes it especially easy for consumers to connect and interact with Wi-Fi built into virtually all of its 2017 appliances. Our collaboration with Google is an example of our strategy of Open Partnership, Open Platform, and Open Connectivity,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG’s Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

To setup LG appliances to work with Google Assistant, the consumers will have to use the LG SmartThinQ app. The application works with LG’s entire lineup of smart appliances.