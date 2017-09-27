LG K7i phone with mosquito repellent tech debuts in India

The Korean manufacturer LG has introduced a new K-series smartphone – K7i – in India. The new smartphone packs an interesting new feature called ‘Mosquito away,’ which uses Ultrasonic waves to repel the mosquitoes.

According to LG, the Mosquito away tech is completely safe and harmless to humans. It has been found to repel 72% of the Anopheles Gambiae mosquitoes (the malaria causing mosquitoes) in clinical trials.

The phone has been priced at INR 7,990 and will be available in the coming days. The company is bundling both normal back cover and the Mosquito away back covers in the box, so the consumers can have the normal back cover on their phone when they don’t need to repel mosquitoes.

LG K7i is not the first device from the company to come with ‘Mosquito away’ feature, in fact LG had earlier launched TVs with the same technology.

LG K7i specifications

Apart from ‘Mosquito away,’ the new K7i comes with 5-inch FWVGA display, 1.1GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM. The phone also packs 8MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP selfie camera, 4G VoLTE connectivity and 2500 mAh battery.

Additionally, LG K7i includes a fingerprint sensor placed on the back, 16GB of internal storage and Android 6.0 Marshmallow. There is dual-SIM support, microSD card slot and the usual set of connectivity options on the phone as well.