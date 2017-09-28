LG on Thursday shared the US release date for its flagship V30 smartphone. According to the Korean manufacturer, the LG V30 will go on sale beginning early October via all major wireless carriers in the country.

AT&T will be the first to get the phone on October 6, followed by T-Mobile on October 13. Sprint and Verizon will be sharing V30 release dates on their networks in the coming days.

Originally introduced ahead of the IFA trade fair last month, the LG V30 sports bare-minimum bezels with a 6-inch QHD display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot.

Additionally, the phone features dual rear cameras with a 16MP standard sensor and a 13MP wide-angle sensor. You will also get 5MP wide-angle front shooter in the phone.

LG will also be launching the V30+ in the US. The V30+ sports the same specs as V30 except the 128GB of internal storage. It is likely to be a Sprint-exclusive.

Pricing:

AT&T will sell the V30 for $810 or $27/month for 30 months and T-Mobile will offer it for $800 or $80 down and $30/month for 24 months. The pre-orders open October 5.