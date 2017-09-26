LineageOS adds support for Xperia Z, ZL, ZR, Z3+ & six tablets

LineageOS has announced that it is now officially supporting ten new Android devices. All the newly supported devices will be initially getting LineageOS 14.1, which is based on Android Nougat. There is no word on the Oreo-based LineageOS 15.0 for the new devices.

Here are the newly supported devices

Samsung Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 Wi-Fi (v1awifi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6 (WiFi) (gtelwifiue)

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 8.0 LTE (Sprint) (gtesqltespr)

LG G Pad 7.0 (v400)

Sony Xperia Z3+ (ivy)

Sony Xperia ZR (dogo)

Sony Xperia ZL (odin)

Sony Xperia Z (yuga)

Sony Xperia Tablet Z LTE (pollux)

Sony Xperia Tablet Z Wi-Fi (pollux_windy)

All Sony devices out of the above list except Xperia Z3+ were earlier officially supported by the CyanogenMod team and last received the CM13 release.

Apart from adding new devices, LineageOS team has also been working to add new features like burn-in protection for the status bar and navigation bar, new UI for Privacy Guard, revamped LineageOS Updater app, and updated Jelly browser.