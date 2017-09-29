Moto X Play & Moto G4 Plus get OTA software updates

Motorola has released Android software updates for two of its smartphones. While the Moto X Play is getting Android 7.1.1 Nougat update, the Moto G4 Plus is receiving a security update with BlueBorne vulnerability patch.

Moto X Play Nougat update

Motorola has begun the Android 7.1.1 update roll-out for Moto X Play smartphone. The update is initially hitting the phones in Brazil, but is expected to reach other countries over the next few weeks.

The company has currently testing the release for India in a soak test, so the actual roll-out shouldn’t be too far behind.

The Nougat update includes new multitasking features, more efficient notification controls and improved data saver and battery features. Additionally, you will also get stability improvements, bug fixes and September Android security patch.

Moto G4 Plus security update

Coming to G4 Plus, the phone is getting a security update including a patch for BlueBorne vulnerability. The OTA update is currently live in India and Latin American markets and is expected to roll-out to more countries in the coming weeks.

Don’t expect to see any new features after the update, so it mostly includes bug fixes and security patches.

To manually check for either of the update, go to Settings, select “About phone”, select “System updates”.