Moto X Pure Edition gets Android 7.0 Nougat update in US

After an insanely long wait, Motorola has released the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Moto X Pure Edition in the United States. The update is now live over-the-air (OTA) and will reach all Moto X Pure Edition users over the next few days.

It is the first software update for the phone in almost a year and this clearly shows how Motorola has gone down in the software support after the Lenovo acquisition.

The update includes the September Android security patch as well as Nougat goodness like multi-window support, quick app switching, and performance enhancements. It also packs battery improvements, customised quick settings, data saver and a lot more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab E gets Nougat on US Cellular

In other Android update related news, US Cellular has also rolled out the Nougat update for Samsung Galaxy Tab E. The update directly takes the tablet to Android 7.1.1. It packs the aforementioned Nougat tweaks as well as August Android security patch.

This software update is also available over-the-air and can be manually checked by going to Settings > About Tablet > Software update.

If you own either of the two devices, have you updated them to Nougat, if yes, do let us know about the experience in comments.