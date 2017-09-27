Broadcom is gearing up to launch a new GPS chip that aims to make your GPS woes go away. Currently in sampling, the BCM47755 chip will take advantage of two frequencies to pinpoint your location accurately up to 30 centimeters.

According to the company, today’s smartphones and wearables are powered by single frequency GNSS receivers, which only provide location accuracy upto three to five meters. Such location information often creates problems with navigation apps and other features that are dependent on GPS.

Broadcom notes that BCM47755 chip has become possible after the expanded availability of L1/E1 and L5/E5 frequencies in satellite constellations around the world. There are currently 30 such satellites in orbit. The company explains that the new chip first uses the L1 signal to locateand then refines its calculated position with L5.

The first smartphones with the Broadcom chip are expected to hit the stores next year. But don’t expect to see the chip in most popular devices just yet because a large number of them use Qualcomm’s location solutions and until Qualcomm comes with a similar chip like Broadcom BCM47755, you are out of luck.

You can check out the detailed technical information about the Broadcom BCM47755 at the company’s website.