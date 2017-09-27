Nokia 8 with 6GB RAM & 128GB storage goes on pre-order in Finland

HMD Global’s plans to launch a 6GB RAM variant of the Nokia 8 smartphone have been in rumours for quite sometime now. Even though the company is yet to officially unveil the new variant, it has gone on pre-order in Finland.

The smartphone is being offered by popular Finnish retailer Verkkokauppa.com for 649.90 euros with an expected release date for October 10. The new variant is only being offered in Blue colour.

According to the retailer, the only differences between the existing and new variant is the amount of RAM and internal storage. The consumers will get 128GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, and 6GB of RAM. Other specifications of the phone include dual-SIM support, 5.3-inch QHD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, dual rear cameras and Android 7.1 Nougat.

The Verkkokauppa listing is in line with the recent report from Notebook Italia, which suggested the European launch of the 6GB Nokia 8 variant on October 2. It seems right now that HMD Global will officially unveil the new model on October 2, with shipping to start from October 10.

via: Twitter