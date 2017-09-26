As promised, HMD Global on Tuesday launched the new Nokia 8 smartphone for the Indian market at a press event in New Delhi. The company stated that the Nokia 8 will carry a price-tag of INR 36,999 and will be available beginning October 14 via Amazon.in and major offline retailers.

Originally unveiled in August, the 8 is the current Nokia flagship smartphone. It sports a polished aluminium unibody design with a 5.3-inch 2560x1440p QHD IPS display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and comes with four-gigabytes of RAM, 64-gigabytes of internal storage and microSD card slot.

In terms of imaging capabilities, the Nokia 8 features a dual-camera setup on back with two 13-megapixel f2.0 sensors, one colour and other mono. HMD Global has also packed a 13-megapixel f2.0 selfie camera in the phone. According to the company, it has included a Dual-Sight mode in the smartphone, which uses both front and rear cameras simultaneously to capture a ‘Bothie’. Yes, Bothie is the name given by HMD Global to images or videos captured using Dual-Sight mode.

The Nokia 8 currently runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, but will be receiving the Android Oreo update before the end of 2017. Given HMD Global’s track record with the Android updates so far, I am pretty certain the Oreo update will arrive sooner rather than later.

There are plenty more goodies in the Nokia 8, which you can check them out in the full specs list below.