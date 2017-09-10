Turns out Sony, JBL, Panasonic, Anker, and Mobvai weren’t the only companies releasing Google Assistant-powered smart speakers at IFA earlier this month. Japanese consumer electronics manufacturer Onkyo also introduced a voice-controlled speaker called Onkyo Smart Speaker G3.

As per a press release issue by the company, Smart Speaker G3 comes with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast Audio like the speakers from the companies we mentioned earlier. It will be able to answer queries, provide weather and traffic updates, read out recipes, set reminders, control smart home devices and more.

Onkyo states that in addition to all the smart things that it can do, it is a great speaker at its core.

“Designers computer-modelled a wooden acoustic-suspension enclosure to eliminate standing waves and vibration that compromise performance. A custom woofer with massive motor is held in place by a thick metal surround, enabling 1.5 times the cone excursion of conventional drivers for wide-spectrum reproduction. The speaker produces dynamic sound with taut bass and clear mid-range, with high frequencies aired by a quality soft-dome tweeter,” Onkyo noted a press release.

Sporting a boxy, two-way speaker design, the Onkyo Smart Speaker G3 will be priced at $250. There is no word on the availability as of now.

With so many manufacturers launching Google Assistant speakers, it will come down to brand-value, speaker aesthetics and sound quality to succeed in the end.