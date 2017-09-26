Chinese smartphone maker Oppo loves launching limited edition variants of its smartphones. After releasing the Rose Gold edition, Deepika Padukone limited edition, and Black BCCI edition, the company is now introducing the Diwali limited edition of the F3 phone.

The Diwali edition is basically a red-coloured Oppo F3 with Golden accents and matching red-coloured Android theme.

According to Oppo, like other F3 variants, the Diwali edition will also retail at INR 18,990 beginning September 29. It will be exclusive to Amazon India and Oppo offline stores.The buyers of this limited edition phone will get a cricket bat signed by Indian cricket team.

“Diwali is a festival that brings together loved ones under one roof and gives them an opportunity to bond. This customized red phone, a color that signifies the auspicious festivities, aims to help our consumers click perfect moments with their families and make this a preferred Diwali gift,” said Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, in a statement.

To remind you, the Oppo F3 features a 5.5-inch full HD display, 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750T processor, and Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. In addition, the phone packs dual front camera setup with 16MP and 8MP sensors as well as a 13MP rear camera.

Among other specifications, you will get a 3200mAh battery, 4G VoLTE support, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and dual-SIM support in the smartphone.