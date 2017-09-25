25 SEP

OxygenOS 4.5 update for OnePlus 3/ 3T brings UI and battery improvements

OnePlus 3TOnePlus has started rolling out a new software update – OxygenOS 4.5.0 – for the OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones. The new update is now available over-the-air and will automatically reach your phone over the next few days. It is 197MB in size.

According to the company, the new OxygenOS version brings a number of new features, improvements and fixes for the phones. You might not be getting Oreo update just yet, but the new features should keep you calm for the time being.

Here is a quick look at the OxygenOS 4.5.0 change-log

Changes in system

  • Added lift up display
  • Added Gaming Do Not Disturb
  • Added low priority notification
  • Added network speed in status bar
  • Added scheduled night mode
  • Added OnePlus Slate font
  • Redesigned Dash Charge animation
  • System stability and battery improvements

Changes in launcher

  • Added Shot on OnePlus wallpaper

Changes in Phone

  • Redesigned calling UI

Changes in Camera / Gallery

  • Added Shot on OnePlus watermark
  • Redesigned photo editor in Gallery

Changes in File Manager

  • Added secure box

Post Author: Gaurav Shukla

Gaurav Shukla is the editor of AndroidOS.in. If you'd like to reach him, drop an email at '[email protected]' or connect with him on Twitter (@gauravshukla).

