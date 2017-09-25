OxygenOS 4.5 update for OnePlus 3/ 3T brings UI and battery improvements

OnePlus has started rolling out a new software update – OxygenOS 4.5.0 – for the OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones. The new update is now available over-the-air and will automatically reach your phone over the next few days. It is 197MB in size.

According to the company, the new OxygenOS version brings a number of new features, improvements and fixes for the phones. You might not be getting Oreo update just yet, but the new features should keep you calm for the time being.

Here is a quick look at the OxygenOS 4.5.0 change-log

Changes in system

Added lift up display

Added Gaming Do Not Disturb

Added low priority notification

Added network speed in status bar

Added scheduled night mode

Added OnePlus Slate font

Redesigned Dash Charge animation

System stability and battery improvements

Changes in launcher

Added Shot on OnePlus wallpaper

Changes in Phone

Redesigned calling UI

Changes in Camera / Gallery

Added Shot on OnePlus watermark

Redesigned photo editor in Gallery

Changes in File Manager