OxygenOS 4.5 update for OnePlus 3/ 3T brings UI and battery improvements

OnePlus has started rolling out a new software update – OxygenOS 4.5.0 – for the OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones. The new update is now available over-the-air and will automatically reach your phone over the next few days. It is 197MB in size.
According to the company, the new OxygenOS version brings a number of new features, improvements and fixes for the phones. You might not be getting Oreo update just yet, but the new features should keep you calm for the time being.
Here is a quick look at the OxygenOS 4.5.0 change-log
Changes in system
- Added lift up display
- Added Gaming Do Not Disturb
- Added low priority notification
- Added network speed in status bar
- Added scheduled night mode
- Added OnePlus Slate font
- Redesigned Dash Charge animation
- System stability and battery improvements
Changes in launcher
- Added Shot on OnePlus wallpaper
Changes in Phone
- Redesigned calling UI
Changes in Camera / Gallery
- Added Shot on OnePlus watermark
- Redesigned photo editor in Gallery
Changes in File Manager
- Added secure box