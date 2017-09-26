Panasonic on Tuesday expanded its Eluga lineup with the launch of the new Eluga I4 smartphone in India. The Eluga I4 has been priced at INR 8,290 and will be available in Black, Blue and Gold colours.

Panasonic Eluga I4 is based on Android 7.0 Nougat and packs a quad-core 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 processor in a full metal body. The phone also comes with a 5-inch HD IPS screen, 2GB of RAM and 3000 mAh battery.

Additionally, the Panasonic Eluga I4 features 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie shooter. There is a fingerprint sensor, USB-OTG support and 4G VoLTE connectivity on the phone as well.

“To add on to the positive response received to our previous I series launches, Panasonic smartphones is pleased to introduce the all new Eluga I4 with stunning 5”HD IPS display and OTG support feature which lets you transfer data safely,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head, Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

Panasonic Eluga I4 full specifications