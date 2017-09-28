Panasonic launches P99 with 5-inch HD screen for INR 7,490

Panasonic on Thursday added a new smartphone to its P-series in the form of P99. The new smartphone carries a price-tag of INR 7,490 and is now on sale in the Indian market.

According to Panasonic, it is offering the P99 in Gold, Black and Blue colours.

The Panasonic P99 includes fairly standard entry-level specifications like a 5-inch 720p HD display and 1.25GHz quad-core processor.

Additionally, the company has packed an eight-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, a five-megapixel selfie camera and 2000mAh battery in the smartphone.

Other specifications of the phone include 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, dual-SIM support and 4G VoLTE connectivity.

The P99 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, but there is no public information on the Oreo update for the phone.

“We are happy to announce an addition to our P-Series smartphone range, the stylish P99 with improved display and various front and back camera modes for our consumers. The new device is equipped with upgraded version of Android 7.0 Nougat so that you can multitask and are connected to the world,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India.