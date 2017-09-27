Rose Pink Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ launched in Europe

Samsung has expanded the colour options for its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. The company on Wednesday announced the new Rose Pink variant of the S8 and S8+ phones and it will go on sale in early October in Netherlands.

With the latest launch, the S8 smartphones are now offered in four colours – Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Rose Pink and Arctic Silver. According to Samsung, the Rose Pink variant of the S8 and S8+ will retail at €799 and €899 respectively.

To remind you, Samsung Galaxy S8 phones feature 5.8-inch (6.2-inch in S8+) Super AMOLED display, Exynos 8895 processor, 12MP rear camera, 8MP front shooter, and 3,000mAh battery (3,500mAh in S8+).

There is no word on on the release of Rose Pink version in other markets, but we expect to hear more from the company in the coming weeks.

The news of the Rose Pink S8 was first reported by Sammobile.

Update to fix BlueBorne vulnerability on Galaxy S7

In related news, Samsung has rolled out a software update for Galaxy S7 smartphone in Netherlands to fix the BlueBorne vulnerability. The vulnerability affects all Bluetooth-enabled devices and allows hackers to gain complete control of a device. All smartphone makers have been rolling out update to fix the vulnerability.