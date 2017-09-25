Samsung Galaxy A (2018) lineup to get Bixby key: Report

Not all consumers might be a fan of Samsung’s dedicated Bixby key on Galaxy S8 or Note 8 phones, but the company is not ready to just give up yet. The Korean manufacturer is reportedly planning to take the Bixby button to its mid-range Galaxy A smartphones in 2018.

According to a Weibo user, the next-generation Galaxy A phones will get the dedicated Bixby key.

No other new details have been revealed about the Galaxy A (2018) phones, but previous rumours indicate that Samsung may use the Exynos 7885 and Exynos 9610 processors in the A-series smartphones. The Exynos 9610 is rumoured to be an octa-core processor based 10nm/14nm process. Exynos 7885 is a mystery at this point, but we do know is that it is going to be less powerful than Exynos 9610.

Additionally, the Korean giant is reportedly planning to use Galaxy S8/ Note 8-like Infinity display on the A-series phones as well.

If these rumours are true, Samsung Galaxy A-phones, which are already pretty good mid-range phones, will become even more enticing devices.

There is no word on when the next-gen Galaxy A phone might be unveiled, but if 2017 is any indication, we will most likely see the first Galaxy A (2018) phone in January 2018 itself.

