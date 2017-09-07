Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime getting Android 7.0 Nougat update in India

After rolling out the Nougat update for J7 (2016) model in India, Samsung has now released the Android 7.0 update for Galaxy J7 Prime G610F smartphone.

The update is now available over-the-air (OTA) and will automatically reach your J7 Prime unit. It case you don’t immediately see the update, you can manually look for it by going to Settings > About Device > Download updates manually.

The Nougat update brings a number of new features including revamped user interface, improved notifications and better multi-window implementation. Samsung has also packed a new Dual Messenger function in the update. This is not all, you can also expect to see faster installation of system upgrades as well as applications on your J7 Prime.

Firmware version and size

According to SamMobile, the J7 Prime update carries firmware version G610FDDU1BQH9 and has a file size of 1143.09MB. Given over a GB of update size, it will be better to update your phone over Wi-Fi or if you are using mobile data, make sure you have enough data balance.

Originally launched in April this year in the country, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime is a mid-range phone. It features a 5.5-inch full HD display, Exynos octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 13MP rear camera, 8MP front shooter and 4G LTE support.

If you have already received the update, do let us know about the experience in comments.