Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime & J5 Prime get a price-cut in India

Samsung has officially revised the prices of two J-series smartphones in the Indian market. The Korean manufacturer recently intimated the retailers about the correction in the prices of the 32GB versions of the Galaxy J7 Prime and Galaxy J5 Prime smartphones.

According to the company, the J7 Prime (32GB) will now retail at INR 14,900 and the J5 Prime (32GB) at INR 12,990. The revised prices are already in effect at the major e-retailers including Samsung Shop as well as brick and mortar stores.

To remind you, the 32GB Galaxy J7 Prime was originally launched at INR 16,900 and later got a price-cut to INR 15,900. On the other hand, 32GB Galaxy J5 Prime was released at INR 14,990 and later got a price-correction to INR 13,490. The latest revisions are the second price-cut for both phones since launch.

Here is a quick recap of the J7 Prime and J5 Price specifications