It looks like AT&T might not be the only US carrier to launch Samsung’s Galaxy S8 Active smartphone. Venture Beat is reporting that T-Mobile will release the Galaxy S8 Active smartphone. The actual availability date is a mystery at this point, but it doesn’t seem that the phone is coming anytime soon.

According to Venture Beat, the T-Mobile S8 Active version will go by model number SM-G892T and will be offered in Meteor Gray and Titanium Gold. The same colours are available from AT&T.

Originally unveiled in August, the Galaxy S8 Active is the rugged version of the standard Galaxy S8. It sports a thicker frame than the normal S8 with metal sides and a polycarbonate material on the back. It has also got a flatter design.

The smartphone features a 5.8-inch QHD display with Gorilla Glass 5, Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM. Additionally, it packs a 4000 mAh battery, 64GB of internal storage, 12MP rear camera and 8MP front shooter.

You will also get Android 7.0 Nougat, microSD card slot, dust/ water resistance, and NFC support.

Venture Beat speculates that S8 Active may be offered on other carriers as well after the T-Mobile debut.