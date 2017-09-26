Samsung Shop Anniversary Sale: Discounts on Galaxy phones & Gear S2

After yearly deals by e-retailers Amazon and Flipkart, Samsung has now started a sale at its official e-store in the Indian market. The Korean manufacturer is currently hosting Samsung Shop Anniversary Sale, which will continue until September 30.

As a part of this sale, the company is offering a number of deals on smartphones as well as wearables. Although some of the deals are not the most amazing, but still check them out below. Maybe you will spot something enticing.

Good deals:

Samsung Gear S2: INR 5,000 discount

Samsung IconX: INR 5,500 discount

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+: INR 4,000 cashback on HDFC bank credit cards

Other deals:

Samsung Galaxy On NXT 64GB: INR 2,000 discount as well as additional five percent cashback on ICICI credit card payments

Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro: INR 1,400 discount

Samsung Galaxy On Max: INR 1,000 discount on the price-tag as well as additional five percent cashback on ICICI credit card payments

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro: INR 900 discount

Samsung Galaxy On7: INR 610 discount

Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro: INR 1,000 discount

Samsung Galaxy On5: INR 910 discount

Check out the deals page on Samsung Shop for more.