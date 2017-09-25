Sony Xperia XZ1 with Android 8.0 launched in India for INR 44,990

Sony has released the new Xperia XZ1 smartphone in India. Originally introduced at the IFA trade fair, the Sony Xperia XZ1 will carry INR 44,990 price-tag in the country and is available beginning September 25.

Being offered in Blue, Pink and Silver colours, the Xperia XZ1 is the first smartphone to be launched with pre-installed Android 8.0 Oreo in the country.

Sony Xperia XZ1 specifications

Featuring an HDR-capable full HD 5.2-inch display, the XZ1 sports a refined version of the same boxy design that Sony has been using for years now. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and packs 4-gigabytes of RAM.

On the imaging front, Sony has included a 19-megapixel f2.0 rear camera with 4K recording support. Additionally, there is a 13-megapixel f2.0 selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

Among other specifications, the XZ1 comes with a fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM slots, 2700 mAh battery, 64-gigabytes of internal storage and IP68 water resistance.

One of the key new features being introduced in the Sony Xperia XZ1 is 3D Creator. The feature allows users to capture faces in 3D and these 3D scans can be used in other apps or printed using 3D printers.

In addition to the XZ1, Sony India also showcased the Style Stand Cover accessory for the phone. It will retail for INR 3,490.